Attack on Imran: Anomalous challan filed with ATC

LAHORE: An incomplete police challan submitted to the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in case of attack on PTI chief Imran Khan is fraught with anomalies, documents show.

Sources told Geo News the JIT findings and forensic report of the bullets contradict each other, complicating the issue of the number of bullets hitting Imran Khan. According to the forensic report, three bullets hit Imran whereas the challan mentions only one.

The JIT was convened under former CCPO Ghulam Muhammad Dogar. The challan is signed and submitted to the ATC by Dogar and another JIT member Anwar Shah. No other member of the JIT signed the challan. Both officers held main accused Naveed responsible for killing of a citizen Muazzam, but other JIT members disagreed.

The challan states the JIT probed private guards present in Imran’s march, besides seizing eight rifles. Some 27 TV footages of various channels were also made part of the investigation. The challan mentions arrest of Naveed’s accomplice Waqas.

The incomplete three-page challan naming four accused has been submitted to the ATC under Section 173. Sources allege that when Dogar retired, he took away the case file with him due to which the new JIT has failed to start its work.

It may be noted that the case complainant SHO Amir Shahzad died of cardiac arrest earlier this month.