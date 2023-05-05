 
Friday May 05, 2023
Karachi

CITY PULSE

By Our Correapondent
May 05, 2023

Khud Kalami

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Muntehaa Azad and Amir Taj. Titled ‘Khud Kalami: Soliloquy’, the show will run at the gallery until May 8. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.