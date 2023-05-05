CITY PULSE

Taking notice of a viral video showing a DSP threatening a traffic section officer, Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi...
THARPARKAR: The Thar Block-1 Integrated Coal Mine Power Project, a key part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor ,...
A civil court admitted on Thursday two suits filed by a woman seeking Rs94 million in damages from the Sui Southern...
The Sindh High Court on Thursday directed the custom authorities to use an appropriate scientific method to determine...
The Sindh government has decided to institute the “Sindh Awards” to formally recognise creative excellence shown...
A 17-year-old boy from Quetta died after falling from a swing at the Clifton playland located near Abdullah Shah...