Balochistan, Sindh revenue boards to share data with FBR

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has entered into data-sharing agreements with the Sindh and Balochistan revenue boards to enhance efficiency and transparency in the tax collection system and to promote digital integration in line with the vision of prime minister.

The agreements were signed on April 19 and April 28, respectively. Under the agreements, the two organisations will share specified digital data, including the data on land/property ownership and agricultural income.

This step will help improve the tax collection activities of the revenue boards in their respective domains. On behalf of the Sindh government, the agreement was signed in Karachi by Member (R&S) Board of Revenue Sindh Syed Ahmed Ali Shah.

The other agreement was signed in Quetta by Senior Member Board of Revenue Balochistan Roshan Ali Shaikh, while the FBR was represented by Member (IT) Abdul Majid Yousfani in both the agreements.

The agreements seek to further develop integrated IT-based platforms through which automated exchange of data will be possible in future.

The FBR has been making consistent efforts to acquire third party data by linking its IT systems with different provincial departments and other organizations in order to broaden the tax base and improve transparency in tax collection system.