GB chief secretary refuses to avail special perks, privileges

ISLAMABAD: In a rare case, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Chief Secretary (CS) Mohyuddin Wani refused to avail special perks and privileges extended to him by the government “to uphold higher standard morality and ethics in public service”.

In a recent development, the GB government offered more facilities to the chief secretaries, who have served the region since 2009, through a notification issued on March 26.

However, Mohyuddin Wani refused to avail those perks and privileges in a letter, written to the government on May 2. "I will not be availing any such benefits, as I feel it is my duty to uphold the highest standards of integrity and ethics in public service," wrote Wani. He maintained that as the chief secretary, it is his duty to serve the region and contribute towards its development and he firmly believed that his services and contribution should not be linked to any perks or privileges.

Through a notification, the government had extended following facilities to former chief secretaries of Gilgit-Baltistan on March 26.

i) Free access to VIP accommodation at government guest houses, rest houses, circuit houses, etc., in Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad or any other part of Pakistan where such facility exists or is created in future.

ii) Pick-and-drop facility at Gilgit, Skardu and Islamabad with protocol coverage.

iii) Detailing of staff car and driver for a maximum of three days during stay in GB House Islamabad.

iv) Services of a driver and a gunman (security) for lifetime, to be appointed by the former chief secretary.

The abovementioned entitlement is for the chief secretaries, who had held substantive charge (not additional charge) of the post of chief secretary Gilgit-Baltistan during the period commencing from Sept 9, 2009, said the notification.