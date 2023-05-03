Bajwa fell in love with PMLN after extension: Imran

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses party workers on the 27th foundation of his party in Lahore, on April 25, 2023. — Instagram/imrankhan.pti

LAHORE: PTI Imran Khan said Tuesday former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa fell in love fell in love with the PMLN after securing extension and stopped accountability.

In an interview with a TV channel, Imran repeated his charges against Bajwa, adding that it was he who given him (Imran) guarantee about the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja who is now (allegedly) supporting PTI’s opponents.

Imran confirmed meeting Gen Bajwa twice in August/September at the Presidency after the fall of his government, saying Bajwa fooled him by promising election twice if assemblies are dissolved, but now everyone is run away from elections.

He said they dissolved the assemblies as the constitution makes elections within 90 days of dissolution mandatory.

Imran said he was shocked when a judge about our right to dissolve the assembly?

When asked if his government went back on some agreements with IMF that caused economic mess, Imran denied the impression, saying everyone was blaming his government for inflation while in fact his team had surpassed all targets.

He said Putin had promised him cheaper oil, and he went to Russia after consulting Bajwa, but he went on condemn Russia, adding that Bajwa was lobbying the Americans for his extension and hired Hussain Haqqani against him (Imran).

Imran accused Bajwa of thwarting accountability after getting another term. On the contrary, Imran said he was being informed by the ISI since Musharraf’s era about their (PMLN, PPP leaders) corruption. Imran repeated his call for rule of law, saying it is not possible in absence of two-thirds majority.

Condemning India’s Hindutva ideology as anti-Pakistan, he said India enjoys respect (in world) due to its foreign policy. India is a self-respecting nation, Imran added.

Clarifying his earlier statement in which he called Bushra Bibi “murshid”, Imran said it was a slip of tongue. No woman can be “murshid”, he added.

He said will start a movement involving the entire nation and stand with the Supreme Court.