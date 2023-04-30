Man injured by brother-in-law in Malir court shooting

A citizen was shot and injured by his brother-in-law at the Malir district courts on Saturday.

Malir City police said Muhammad Shah, a resident of Quaidabad’s Muzaffarabad Colony, was with his lawyer and former police officer Khurram when he was fired upon by his brother-in-law, Asghar.

The two had arrived for an appearance before a court in connection with a case which Shah had registered at the Quaidabad police station against his brothers-in-law for allegedly abducting his wife.

Police said Shah and his lawyer were returning after appearing in the court when Asgjar opened fired at him, leaving him injured.

Shah said his brother-in-law had fired at him at least four times, and two of the bullets hit his left leg. Police also opened fire at the suspect, but he managed to escape from the court premises.

Another person who was in the court at the time of the shooting filmed the incident. In the video, the injured person can be seen standing outside the court. Instead of resisting and firing back, officials in the court closed the door of the court as soon as they heard the gunshots.

Shah came to the door of the court for help and then moved towards a woman after he found it closed. The officials thought that the court had been attacked, so they closed the doors, while the injured sat on the footpath, writhing in pain.

The police then transported the victim to hospital by rickshaw. His condition was said to be out of danger. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.