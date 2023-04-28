Operations underway to curb crimes in Mardan: official

MARDAN: Several search operations have been conducted in different areas to curb criminal and terrorist activities in the Mardan district, said a senior cop.

Speaking to the media, District Police Officer Najib-ur-Rehman said Thursday the district police had busted several gangs of dacoits. He said numerous dacoits from other districts came to Mardan and committed robberies.

The official said in Ramazan, the city police killed one dacoit and wounded another in an encounter recently and both the dacoits belonged to the Nowshera district. He said that unregistered motorbikes were also used in crimes. The DPO added that the district police recently found several unregistered motorbikes used in crimes and they later contacted the excise authorities in this regard.

Answering a question about the traffic congestion issue in the district, he said that the main reason behind the traffic jams was encroachments.

He added, however, that several stakeholders were involved when it came to removal of encroachments. The DPO said traffic police were performing duties but were facing problems due the encroachments in various markets.

He added that it was high time all the stakeholders play a role in addressing the issue. The DPO said the law and order situation was better in the district and police were trying their level best to maintain the law and order.