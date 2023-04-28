Employers see relief as EOBI-related issues resolved

PESHAWAR: The Industrialists Association Peshawar (IAP) has welcomed the resolution of issues relating to Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) in light of the directives of the Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development Sajid Hussain Turi, saying that the move would provide relief to the business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chairing a meeting at the Industrial Estate Hayatabad on Thursday, IAP President Malik Imran Ishaq said the EOBI chairman had issued directives that verification of books of Accounts of Employees under Regulation No 06 to 08 of EOBI (verification) 2007 shall be discontinued.

He said directives have been issued in this regard to all divisions/regions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for full compliance.Ghazanfar Bilour, the IAP executive members, and other industrialists were present during the meeting.

Malik Imran Ishaq said it was a longstanding demand of the industrialists and business community, which has been fulfilled with efforts of Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi and former governor Shaukat Khan.

The IAP president elaborated that in light of the minister’s directives, the EOBI had issued a circular to all divisions/regions for strict compliance to discontinue verification of Books of Accounts (including but not limited to payroll/wage register; wage payment vouchers; trial balance; profit and loss account; balance sheet; general ledger) with the approval of chairperson EOBI. He, however, added that the matter pertaining to rates/contribution of EoBI funds had not been resolved yet.Malik Imran Ishaq said the Supreme Court had passed a clear verdict, which was fixed at Rs170, which should be implemented with letter and spirit across the board.