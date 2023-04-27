Jahangir Siddiqui inaugurates JS Bank branch

JS Bank, one of the fastest-growing banks in Pakistan, announced the inauguration of a newly renovated branch at Shahbaz Commercial in Karachi by Jahangir Siddiqui, Founder of JS Group, in the presence of Imran Shaikh, Chief Operating Officer, Atif Malik, Group Head, Retail Banking, Shahid Raza, Head of Branch Banking Operations, Zubina Sadick, Head of Human Resources, and other leadership team members.

Mr. Jahangir Siddiqui stated that from a customer’s point of view, the primary differentiator is service level and experience at the branch. He said the JS Bank team should focus on providing best-in-class services to attract and retain quality clients. Furthermore, the Bank should ensure that it offers a full suite of banking products and services to customers in order to compete in a continually evolving landscape. At the same time, staff members should continually build capacity and upskill to cater to customer needs.

“We are excited to start this new chapter of growth and look forward to providing our retail and corporate customers the exceptional banking experience they’ve come to expect from JS Bank,” said Basir Shamsie, President & CEO. “This branch reaffirms our commitment towards offering customers Best in Class financial products and services.”

Committed to its role as a catalyst toward Pakistan’s prosperity, JS Bank aspires to continue its journey of impact by providing innovative conventional and digital financial solutions for customers in the years to come.