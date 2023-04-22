Over 178,000 people find suitable matches on ‘Dil Ka Rishta’ app

KARACHI: More than 178,000 people have found their suitable matches on Dil Ka Rishta — Pakistan’s first matrimonial app which has over 1.1 million user profiles within the first few months of its launch. More than 2,000 users that connected are now living a happily married life. Matrimonial apps are widely used around the world. Since its launch in Pakistan, a change in traditional matchmaking ways has been observed. In this digital world, people are now opting for modern ways to find compatible life partners. The app has users of all caste, sects, ethnicity, profession, etc. from around the globe.

According to a recent report, around 22 million young Pakistanis are waiting to get married, with the proportion of unmarried women being higher than men. Dil Ka Rishta app is solving the problem faced by almost every household in Pakistan.

Dil Ka Rishta service ensures every user is physically verified by its field staff and lets individuals who are serious about getting married onto the platform. The privacy of users and their personal information are of the utmost concern as the users can only access a potential match’s profile if the other person gives them permission. The app automatically blocks screenshots. It is expected that more than 5,000 people will get married in the upcoming Shaadi season via Dil Ka Rishta. The people can download the Dil Ka Rishta app on the joyous occasion of Eidul Fitr and increase their celebrations by searching for their ideal life partner as the platform provides for suitable matches.