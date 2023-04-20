Mardan admin de-seals business outlet

MARDAN: The district administration has de-sealed a main shopping outlet which was sealed earlier over non-payment of Water Sanitation Services Company Mardan (WSSCM) arrears.

The deputy commissioner issued a press release on the district administration social media page and announced the de-sealing of the Mardan Mega Mart.

The press release said an additional assistant commissioner, municipal magistrate and manager of WSSCM had sealed the mega mart over not payment of two-year arrears and inappropriate behavior of the staff.

The communication said every business center pays Rs 2180 monthly charges to WSSCM. But the mega mart in question had not paid the charges for the last two years. He said the mega mart had been de-sealed after traders union office-bearers assured the district administration that the mega mart owner will pay the WSSCM arrears.

When contacted, Additional Assistant Commissioner Ayshia Tahir told The News, the Mardan Mega Mart had not paid WSSC arrears for two years. “The owner was not ready to pay the pending charges despite repeated warnings which compelled the district administration to move into action for recovery,” she added.

It may be mentioned here that the mega mart is owned by Alamzeb Khan Hoti, who is an office-bearer of JI Mardan chapter. The owner had shared a video on social media after the outlet located on Mardan-Nowshera Road was sealed by the district administration. The owner had alleged that the WSSCM did not provide any services to the mart as far as garbage disposal was concerned.