CDA chairman orders inquiry into fake files

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has initiated an investigation into 40 fake homemade files of 600 kanals land worth more than Rs2 billion of Sector D-13.

CDA Chairman Noor Ul Amin Mengal ordered the inquiry on the request of an applicant who lost his money because of fraudster property dealers and alleged involvement of some CDA officials.

In an initial probe, 40 fake “homemade” files of 600 kanals and transfers were exposed in Mauza Shahullah Dutta, D-13, Islamabad.

The CDA, through newspaper ad, has announced to allot plots through balloting for Sector D-13 on May 25, 2023 according to the Land Sharing Policy 2007.

Right after the announcement of balloting when Mouza D-13 claims were demanded, Shahullah Dutta’s Map-3 was removed from the revenue records of the deputy commissioner’s office.

On the report of the missing map, CDA Member State Afnan Alam wrote to the FIA to file a case against Girdawar Muhammad Shiraz and Patwari Fakhr Abbas to recover the record. When the intial inquiry started, some influential figures, including property dealers and CDA officials, started trying to stop it. According to sources, the Map-3 was recovered and according to that out of 600 kanals, 400 kanals land was transferred in the name of one person, 100 kanals to the second and the rest of 100 kanals in the names of different persons.

According to documents available, around 40 Farad and bogus transfers were prepared at home for allotments whereas the revenue department claimed that as per their record, there was no evidence of owner’s names and even the land.

In the past, many bogus files were highlighted in which CDA employees who were working in One Window were directly involved.

One Window was established in the CDA to facilitate land buyers and transfers. If one is buying land in Islamabad, he can check the record of the plot in one window for his satisfaction. In many cases, CDA one window officials were allegedly found involved with property dealers and gave their bogus files a clean chit.

The CDA spokesperson said that on the complaints related to Sector D-13, it was directed to submit Map-3. Later, it was revealed that Map-3 was missing from the record. An inquiry was conducted after the map was not found on record, in which two employees concerned, Patwari and Girdawar, were held responsible.

He said that meanwhile, the Map-3 was submitted but its ICT records were undergoing re-verification and third-party verification. Files were being looked into on a case to case basis.

The spokesperson said that the mandate of Sector D-13 inquiry was not limited to the revenue staff only and in the light of the recommendations of the inquiry, responsible persons would be held accountable without discrimination. After Sector D-13 inquiry, if any private person was found involved, then the case would be referred to relevant institutions. He further said that effective steps had been taken to secure CDA’s revenue records.