Eid shopping picks up momentum

Islamabad: All markets and bazaars remained abuzz with customers as people belonging to all age groups resorted to Eid shopping without being worried about the early closure of shops.

The relaxation of the business hours will not only facilitate customers but also help traders to sell out the stock they have booked for Eid. Unique varieties of bangles and henna and the spectacular designs of attires and foot wears have completely occupied the markets, alluring women and children with a few days left in the grand festival. Temporary stalls selling readymade garments, bangles, earrings and cosmetics have also sprung up throughout the city. The people of all age groups, including women and children, are busy in Eid shopping. Main focus of the people is towards the purchase of clothes and footwear. The choicest shopping of women appears to be clothes, shoes and bangles.

The local brands have launched their latest Eid editions of dresses, shoes, and other essential accessories to attract buyers. Now the people turn to markets and bazaars for shopping soon after Iftaar. Cosmetics, artificial jewellery, colourful bangles, and other items have become 'hot cakes' in the markets. The reports have showed that rising prices and unemployment have tightened the purse-strings of majority of the people but despite that number of visitors in the markets is increasing day by day in the run-up to the Eidul Fitr.

It is being observed in the markets that those people who have less money to spend are visiting temporary stalls where they can buy Eid related items at comparatively low prices. Every year, small makeshift shops and stalls spring up in the markets, selling items at a discount compared to the bigger shops because of their lower overheads.