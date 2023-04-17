Danish queen appears for 83rd birthday after back surgery

COPENHAGEN: Denmark´s Queen Margrethe II on Sunday appeared in public to celebrate her 83rd birthday, as she was due to officially resume her royal duties following back surgery in late February.
Accompanied by the royal family, the queen waved at the crowd from the balcony of the Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen. “Let us now shout ten cheers for Denmark. Long live Denmark,” the queen told the large crowd that had gathered outside the palace,.
Danish media reported that the public greeting was the first appearance with the whole royal family gathered after the queen stripped the four children of her youngest son, 53-year-old Prince Joachim, of their royal titles.
