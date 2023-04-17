NC trying to arrange matches in June FIFA window

KARACHI: The FIFA-appointed PFF Normalisation Committee is in touch with a few nations with the aim to arrange a couple of matches for the men's national senior football team within FIFA window in June.

This correspondent has reliably learnt that effort is being made to fill the FIFA Window which falls from June 12-20. Sources told 'The News' that Pakistan wants to get a couple of matches in the same time-frame against two different oppositions which will help the country get the best experience which it needs in its preparations for this year's World Cup Qualifiers in October.

The sources also revealed that Pakistan is also in talks with Saudi Arabia and it is highly expected that the Green-shirts will go to play a few matches most probably against some clubs of Saudi Arabia. The sources said that in a few days Pakistan's expected tour to Saudi Arabia will be confirmed as NC is waiting for a confirmation.

June is extremely crucial for Pakistan football team as it will also feature in the SAFF Cup to be held in Bengaluru, India, from June 21-July 3The sources said that national footballers will assemble in Lahore after May 20 to kick-start their preparations for these engagements. "Yes, due to National Games it is not possible to start the camp early and we will wait until May 20 as the football event in the Games will end on the same date as all team sports events have been planned before the start of the biennial spectacle in Quetta," a source said.

Another highly reliable source told 'The News' that Pakistan team will go to India by air to feature in the SAFF Cup. "Yes, the team will go by air," a source said. "We have not yet applied for visas but the things are in process and hopefully everything will go well," the source said.