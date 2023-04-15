Sedition case: LHC grants bail to Imran till 26th

The Lahore High Court building in Lahore. The News/File

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday granted protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in a sedition case registered against him in Ramna Police Station, Islamabad.

Imran appeared before the court seeking protective bail in the said case. As the hearing commenced, the court asked Khan’s lawyer if his client wants to appear before the court concerned to seek bail. To which, the counsel replied that they are leaving for Islamabad on April 18 and wanted to surrender in the court concerned. The court of Justice Ali Baqar Najfi then approved the bail till April 26.

The PTI chairman in his petition contended that he is absolutely innocent and has been falsely implicated with ulterior motives and mala fide in this case. He said that a series of false criminal cases have been registered against him, the senior leadership of the PTI and active participants in the past few months. He maintained that an inordinate and unexplained delay of 18 days in lodging the instant case has raised questions about the intention behind the cases. The PTI Chairman implored the court to grant him protective bail in FIR No-255/23 registered on April 6, 2023, under sections 500, 505 and 138 of PPC 1860, enabling the petitioner to surrender and approach the competent court having “jurisdiction” to entertain the bail petition. The court has accepted Khan’s plea till April 26.

While talking to the reporters after the hearing, Imran said that the division among the Supreme Court would be a tragedy for the country. He said everyone should pray for unity among the judges and warned that “division” at the top court would be tragic.

“Unless we do not save the Constitution, you cannot save the country either,” said the PTI chief, criticizing the government for running away from elections and not caring about Constitution.