LHC seeks replies from Punjab govt, ECP on PTI’s petition

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Monday sought replies from the caretaker government and the Election Commission of Pakistan on a petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf.

The PTI had challenged the ECP’s notification granting permission to the Punjab caretaker government to transfer and post officers without seeking prior approval.

The PTI had disputed the sweeping authorisation granted to the Punjab government for transferring, posting, and appointing provincial officers without the ECP’s necessary approval under Section 230(1)(f) of the Elections Act 2017.

The petition had implored the court to prevent the ECP from granting unwarranted approval to large-scale transfers and postings by the Punjab caretaker government without scrutinising each transfer case under the provisions of the Elections Act 2017.

The petition had claimed that the caretaker Punjab chief minister was appointed after the governor had dissolved the Punjab assembly on January 14, 2023, based on the advice of the former Punjab chief minister.

The petition had alleged that the caretaker Punjab government was biased and contentious, as it was responsible for overseeing the elections for an interim period. However, it was not only making significant policy decisions but also issuing unwarranted large-scale blanket orders of transfers of officers from the provincial government, autonomous bodies, authorities, public companies, and local government without any expediency or valid justification.

“This violation of Section 230 of the Election Act 2017 is adversely affecting the upcoming general elections by advancing the interests of the petitioner’s political opponents while causing a significant financial burden on the public exchequer,” it added.

The petition had further argued that the caretaker government’s large-scale transfers of bureaucracy were mechanically approved by the ECP without checking them for compliance with the provisions of Section 230 of the Elections Act. Additionally, in several cases, the caretaker government had issued transfer orders without even seeking prior approval from the ECP.