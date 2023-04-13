Toshakhana case: LHC to hear ECP plea for Imran’s removal after Eid

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday adjourned a petition filed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) proceedings to remove him from the party chairmanship following his disqualification in the Toshakhana reference.
Now, the court will resume its hearing after Eidul Fitr. As the hearing commenced on Wednesday, Barrister Ali Zafar, the counsel of Khan, informed the court that he was ready to extend the arguments on the matter. However, the counsel of the Election Commission stated that Islamabad High Court had already fixed April 19 a petition of the same nature.
Hearing both parties, the court remarked that the roster will be changed after the Eid holidays and one of the judges on the present bench might not be a part of the bench. The bench adjourned the hearing after the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.
