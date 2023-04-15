Irish rally driver Breen dies in testing accident

PARIS: Irish rally driver Craig Breen was killed in an accident on Thursday while driving his Hyundai in a pre-event test for next weekend’s Croatia Rally, his team said.

The 33-year-old Breen was killed after he spun off the course and the car hit a wooden pole. A veteran of 81 WRC races, he took second place in February’s Rally of Sweden as he was alternating in Hyundai’s third car with Spaniard Dani Sordo this year.

Co-driver James Fulton escaped unharmed in the incident that occurred just after midday local time near the northern town of Zlatar after the “driver’s car slid off a road and hit a wooden pole,” Croatian police said in a statement.

Breen’s team led the condolences. “Hyundai Motorsport is deeply saddened to confirm that driver Craig Breen today lost his life following an accident during the pre-event test for the Croatia Rally,” the team said.

Motorsport Ireland president Aiden Harper described Breen as “a world class driver and a world class person”. “The Irish motorsport community is numbed by this tragic news,” he said.

Eight-time world rally champion Sebastien Ogier said he was in deep shock. “I’m lost for words... Everyone loved Craig for his great Irish character and his enthusiasm for our sport,” said the Frenchman.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem extended sincere condolences to Breen’s family and friends. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones and the Rally community at this difficult time,” Ben Sulayem said.