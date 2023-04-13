To tackle traffic jams: Call to build flyover at Imamia Colony railway crossing

LAHORE: Entering provincial capital via the Grand Trunk Road (GT Road) has become a daunting task as traffic jams are now a routine matter at the Imamia Colony railway crossing – the first entry point of the metropolitan.

Local residents demanded the construction of a flyover bridge at the Imamia Colony crossing to ease the flow of traffic at the GT Road. Most of the times, it takes hours for the commuters coming from Gujrat, Sialkot, Wazirabad, Gujranwala, Kamoki and Muridke to cross the passage of just two kilometres at the Imamia Colony railway crossing that connects Lahore with other cities located on both sides of the GT Road due to the congestion of traffic.

Thousands of people entered Lahore from this point for their jobs and professional commitments but they are stranded here while their precious time is wasted due to the traffic mess. Several ambulances carrying patients, who are referred to hospitals in Lahore from other cities, are also seen stuck in the congestion.

“It takes two to three hours to reach Lahore during the peak hours, but one can easily cover this distance of only 30 kilometers in less than an hour at night when there is lesser traffic at the GT Road,” said Zeeshan a passenger.

He added that the Imamia Colony is not just a single point that creates hindrance for the commuters entering Lahore. Shahdara roundabout and the Ravi Bridge were the other points where the traffic moves at a snail’s pace due to congestion.

“This issue should be addressed on priority basis. I regularly see ambulances stranded in the traffic mess at the Imamia Colony, Shahdara roundabout and the Ravi Bridge,” he said.

It is worth mentioning here that there are two routes to enter Lahore, one is the motorway and the other one is the GT Road. The commuters more often used the GT Road route due to its affordability while on the other hand; a heavy toll tax is being received from commuters travelling on the motorway. According to a government official, the paperwork of a flyover bridge is almost completed. The construction work for the project would be initiated in a month or two. “It would be a 1.708 km long overhead bridge having 6-lanes that will ensure a smooth flow of traffic. The commuters would not have to wait in long queues as the train would pass through the crossing without creating any hindrance for traffic coming from the GT Road,” an official said on the condition of anonymity.

An officer of Pakistan Railways said on the condition of anonymity that construction of underpass or flyover bridge was not the responsibility of Pakistan Railways. No doubt, there is huge traffic mess over there. He shared that the provincial government has started the construction of bridge and it would be completed soon.