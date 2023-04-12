Millions observe Itikaf

LAHORE: Millions of believers began Itikaf from Tuesday evening before Maghrib prayers in thousands of mosques across the country.

The worshippers observing Itikaf spend their time reciting Holy Quran, offering Nawafil and praying Almighty for showering His blessings on human beings in general and Muslims in particular. Under the directives of the district administration, special security measures have been taken at mosques to ensure safety of the believers in view of the prevailing law and order situation and especially the resurfacing of terrorism threats. Majority of the mosques had collected copies of the Identity Cards and other particulars from the worshippers before allocating them places to observe Itikaf.

The largest number of Itikaf observers are at Minhajul Quran Masjid Baghdad Town where nearly ten thousand worshippers are observing Itikaf including women and children. According to the observers, Minhajul Quran Itikaf City has the second largest number of Itikaf observers in the world after the Holy Kaaba and Masjid Nabawi (PBUH). Big congregations of Altaf are being held at the traditional large mosques like Badshahi Masjid, Data Darbar Masjid, Muslim Masjid, Shadman Masjid, Sunehri Masjid Lohari, Masjid Shuhada Mall road, Jamia Ashrafia, Jamia Naeemia, etc.