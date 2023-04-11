Child injured in Swat hand-grenade attack

MINGORA: A child sustained injuries in a hand-grenade attack on the house of a member of dispute resolution council (DRC) in the Nokhara area in the Matta Tehsil of the Swat district, police said on Monday.
They said that unidentified miscreants lobbed a hand-grenade into the house of Ihsanullah, a member of DRC in Nokhara area Sunday night. They said a child identified as Kamal sustained injuries when the hand-grenade exploded. The police added that the miscreants fled the scene after committing the crime.
A case was registered against the unidentified accused and an investigation was launched. It was learnt that the DRC member had been receiving threats from unknown persons for the last several days.
