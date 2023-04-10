Five outlaws arrested in DIK

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Dera police have arrested five outlaws in different actions across the district.

A police spokesman said that on the directive of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani to launch a campaign against absconders, a team led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar arrested three outlaws, identified as Muhammad Shoaib, Noman, and Muhammad Suleman.

Likewise, a team of Sadar Police Station arrested Mustafa, wanted in an attempted murder case.Meanwhile, the police conducted a raid in the limits of Kirri Khaisour Police Station where an exchange of firing took place between them and an outlaw Abid Hussain, who was later arrested in injured condition while his two accomplices managed to escape from the scene.The police also recovered a stolen solar inverter worth Rs100,000, a motorcycle and a 30-bore pistol.