The new superpower

A new class of tech elite is slowly emerging to monopolize global trade. Chips and semiconductors are the latest expensive resources. Batteries are an integral component of machines that will transform the world.

Specialized chips that are being used in certain AI apps have gained some prominence in the tech world. Developed countries – especially the US, Russia, China and European countries – are in a cut-throat competition to leave behind their competitors by monopolizing chips and semiconductors’ technologies. There is no doubt that the tech elite will rule the world in the future.

Gone are the days when a country with a strong army used to rule the world. Now the security paradigm has shifted from traditional armed strength to economic prowess. All strategic arms programmes – missiles technology to nuclear buttons – are connected or interconnected with modern software technologies.

World businesses are going through rapid transformations owing to technological advancements. This is a reason the US Senate passed legislation to provide enough funds to chip manufacturers in the US, allowing them to compete with China in the field of semiconductors. The CHIPS-plus Act passed by the US and a similar one in the EU give a green signal to sufficient investment in this technology to safeguard their interests – maintaining their superiority over the world.

The US is pressurizing South Korea to stop exporting chips and semiconductors to China in what seems like a new cold war against China. The two countries – China and South Korea – have had almost a monopoly over lithium-based batteries, chips and semiconductors used in electric vehicles (EVs) and several AI technologies. Newly formed alliances like AUKUS and the Quad are also against China, but the central point in all these developments is the use of AI technology covering nuclear submarines and push-button missiles. The Ukraine war is also a war of technology, targets being hit by the Russian army or Ukrainian soldiers with the support and capability of new war technologies – fighter jets or tanks or missiles.

AI-based technologies will help developed countries to rule the world. Tech companies working in the field of AI systems are busy building large-language models to achieve mastery. AI-backed technologies and software are the future of this world. OpenAI-created ChatGPT – currently its latest version ChatGPT-4 is in use – is likely to revolutionize the world. Now it is a race against time to see how fast one can start integrating AI technologies in their businesses – right from medicines and industrial outputs to war ships.

AI-backed social media is a new reality. Social media users are influenced by propaganda. Political leaders in Pakistan are utilizing social media networks to get people to agree with their narratives and go against their rivals. The same is true for world leaders or countries using social media in favour or against their enemies. Democracy today is under severe threat due to fascist leaders occupying the political scene, creating a space for their nationalist ideas through social media networks that keep working round-the-clock with the help of using artificial intelligence.

Recent discussions highlight scepticism over the rise of AI, with people wondering if technology is likely to replace humans in the workforce. Machines are more efficient, fast and accurate in performance as compared to humans. Recent examples suggest that they can beat humans in complex games like chess.

A dangerous aspect of the AI system is its ability to hack and manipulate the most productive system of civilizations by non-human intelligence. There is every likelihood that such smart systems will replace old human culture. Non-human intelligence will be ruling over the humans by way of creating illusions.

There is no doubt that the world will be ruled by those who utilize AI tools to gain advantage over other entrepreneurs and businesses to capture the markets. AI systems have a lot of capacity to help support humans in almost all fields of activities right from climate change and energy crisis to lifesaving drugs and cancer treatment. Those having monopolies over AI systems will rule the world by controlling economic activities through the use of technology.

Problems will arise when we become too dependent on such technologies to carry out our day-to-day tasks. It is safe to assume that this time is not too far away, especially if we look at the new developments of AI-backed software technologies. This is why almost all software companies and big giants are investing a good amount of funds in these technologies to come up with their versions of ChatGPT-like systems to capture the market.

There is a long list of AI companies investing in software systems backed by artificial intelligence to capture the world market. Prominent companies that are making advancements in this regard are Amazon, Microsoft, OpenAI, Google, Apple, Baidu, CloudMinds, IBM, Nvidia, DataRobot Inc, Dataiku, DeepMind, Veritone and SoundHound. They are leaders in artificial intelligence and machine learning, and are investing billions of dollars to capture the markets. They want to be the tech elite of the world to crowd out other companies in the field.

The first successful launch of software and programmes like ChatGPT will play a big role in capturing the markets and marking dominance. This is why a race is in full swing among all tech companies to come first and enjoy some sort of power over AI tools. But there are difficulties as well. Recently, Chinese search engine giant Baidu cancelled a planned livestreamed product launch related to its ChatGPT-rival – ‘Ernie bot’. We do not know what went wrong.

Analysts will now be interested in seeing which country will lead the new world order. Will it be China or the Western world? The US and its Western allies including Nato countries are all out against China to lead in the field of economy and security. Who will set the new world order in place to capture world businesses and markets?

In the future, countries which will invest in areas like AI will be able to lead the new world order. Those who will cooperate and facilitate the world by providing free AI products or services at affordable rates coupled with a smooth supply chain mechanism will capture the markets.

