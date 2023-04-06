Alleged audio leak: KP Bar Council files reference against Justice Mazahar

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council on Wednesday filed a reference against Justice Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi to probe the allegations against him over an alleged audio leak.
The KP Bar Council demanded holding a meeting of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) for quick action against judge of the apex court over the alleged audio leak. It was learnt that the KP Bar Council in the reference mentioned that the audio of the senior judge speaks that he can be approached easily. Earlier the Balochistan Bar Council had filed reference against the judge.
ISLAMABAD: The National Labour Federation has threatened to register strong protest across the country against...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman said the political parties have a right to protest...
ISLAMABAD: In a tweet Wednesday, Chairman Senate of Pakistan Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said the arrest and subsequent...
MUZAFFARABAD: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, while stressing the need for early...
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Wednesday moved the Lahore High Court against posting of 22 officers in Punjab till...
MALAKWAL: The anti-corruption establishment Mandi Bahauddin produced former principal secretary to ex-chief minister...