Alleged audio leak: KP Bar Council files reference against Justice Mazahar

Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi. — Supreme Court website/File

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council on Wednesday filed a reference against Justice Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi to probe the allegations against him over an alleged audio leak.

The KP Bar Council demanded holding a meeting of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) for quick action against judge of the apex court over the alleged audio leak. It was learnt that the KP Bar Council in the reference mentioned that the audio of the senior judge speaks that he can be approached easily. Earlier the Balochistan Bar Council had filed reference against the judge.