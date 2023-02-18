FIA launches probe into Elahi’s alleged audio leaks

LAHORE: After getting approval from the interior ministry, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has formally launched an investigation into a recent audio leak purportedly involving former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi, reports Geo News citing well-placed sources.
In the leaked audio, Elahi — a close aide of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan — can be heard allegedly talking about managing courts.
The move came a day after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to take notice of the audio leak. The security czar called for a forensic test of the leaked audio. He also urged the top judge to bring the culprits to justice.
The sources claimed that the FIA has been assigned the task by Sanaullah.
In the first phase, the audiotape, reportedly involving Elahi, would be sent for a forensic test.
Sanaullah also played the censored leaked audio clip in which the PMLQ leader can be purportedly heard discussing the cases being heard in the Supreme Court.
If the forensic report of the audio leak confirms that it is the voice of Elahi, then a case would be registered after consultation with the interior ministry, the sources added.
