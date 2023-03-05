‘Audio leaks’: PML-N Lawyers Forum files reference in SJC against Justice Naqvi

Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi. — Supreme Court website/File

In view of the recent audio leaks purportedly involving former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and others, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Lawyers Forum Punjab on Saturday filed a reference against the sitting judge of the apex court in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) for allegedly violating “the judicial code of conduct, the Constitution and the law".



The move comes after the PML-N named two top court judges for being "biased" against the party and its leadership.



In its reference, the lawyer's body stated: “Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi deviated from his code."



“It is a matter of record that Justice Naqvi has mused his authority as a judge of the apex court in the most obvious of manners. Such repetitive conduct on his part has not only proved detrimental to the securing of the ends of justice but has also greatly undermined and brought into disrepute the image of our apex court in public estimation,” the reference alleged.

The PML-N’s lawyers urged the SJC to proceed in this matter according to the Constitution and the law so that the judge is tried for misconduct under Article 209 of the constitution. They also pleaded with the SJC to remove him from the position of the judge of the top court from the day the "misconduct" is established.

The lawyers’ forum also made the transcripts of the audio leaks purportedly involving ex-CM Punjab, Naqvi, Joja, and Abid Zuberi part of the reference.

In the leaked audio, Elahi — a close aide of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan — can be heard allegedly talking about managing courts.

Assets beyond means

Last month, a reference had been filed against Justice Naqvi in the SJC for having assets beyond means.

The reference was filed today by Advocate Mian Dawood in which the SJC was requested to initiate an inquiry against the judge's assets worth Rs3 billion.

The reference has been filed under Clause (5) of Article 209 of the Constitution, stating that Justice Naqvi has "violated" the Code of Conduct for judges of the apex court.

The reference requested the SJC to initiate an “independent and detailed” inquiry against Justice Naqvi and remove him from office if proven guilty.

“Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi as the Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan and his family members have been found involved in following malpractices and misuse of power in a criminal-designed pattern during his service,” the reference alleged.

It claimed that the judge used his position to facilitate his sons and daughter studying abroad and getting financial gains from a businessman.