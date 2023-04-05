Imran says ready to wait for Oct if govt has a roadmap

PTI Chairman Imran Khan is photographed in his office at Zaman Park residence in Lahore in this undated image. — TIME

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has said that he is ready to wait for elections till October provided the PDM government gives him a roadmap ensuring that everything will be in order.

In a televised address to the nation, the PTI chairman lauded the Supreme Court’s verdict of setting aside the Election Commission of Pakistan’s ruling and ordering the Punjab Assembly polls on May 14. The incumbent government did not accept the SC verdict and it wanted to delay the polls, said Imran and feared that efforts would be made not to implement the decision. He also announced to celebrate the decision on Wednesday night. The incumbent government is using all tactics to escape from the polls, which is a part of the London plan, said Imran, adding the caretaker chief minister of Punjab had been brought to target the PTI as around 3,100 party workers had been arrested. He claimed that several fake cases had been registered against him and party workers to keep the PTI out of the polls. He termed the institution of the judiciary as a ray of hope for the nation. He alleged that mafias in Pakistan had accumulated wealth worth trillions of rupees through unfair means and added that the Sharifs had always tried to target their rivals through the registration of fake cases and running smear campaigns. Similarly, he said, a campaign was underway against the judges and cautioned it was high time the nation should stand by them.