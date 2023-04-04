Country at crossroads to be Turkiye or Myanmar: Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan speaks during an interview with AFP at his residence in Lahore on March 15, 2023. — AFP/ file

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said that we have to decide whether to become Turkiye or Myanmar.

In a statement on the social networking site Twitter, Imran Khan said that we have two options, follow in the footsteps of Turkiye or become Myanmar.

He said, “Today we stand at a turning point in our constitutional history where we can be like Turkiye or become another Myanmar. Everyone must choose whether they stand, as PTI does, with Constitution, Rule of Law & democracy; or with a corrupt mafia, law of the jungle & fascism.”

Earlier in an interview, Imran Khan said the country would collapse and would become a banana republic if the rule of law was not ensured. He stated that they had decided to dissolve the assemblies, keeping in view that there would be elections under the law.

The country’s economy, he said, was going down and the PDM wanted to delay the elections and was looking for options to remove the PTI from its way. They were waiting for loans so that they could successfully execute their plans to knock out the PTI from the elections race.

The overseas Pakistanis, especially those who were in the UAE, invested $10.4 billion there, he said, adding that they wanted investment in the country but that was not possible without the rule of law.

“There were four groups in our party and we brought Usman Buzdar because he had no association with any bloc. Buzdar was media shy and was an upright person while his predecessor in Punjab Shehbaz Sharif was involved in many corruption cases,” he said.

He said that he never felt depressed though he was hit, saying that he spent four months at home and was restricted to a room. “I was not brought up in any military nursery like Bhutto or Nawaz Sharif as I made my party and interacted with the public,” said the PTI chief.

He said that he committed many mistakes in his life and he had miscalculated about these two families. Khan also expressed a lack of trust in the interim setup in Punjab and the KP, saying that he had no idea that the interim government would be behind attacks on his home and party workers. “PDM is in the loss because they will lose as and when the elections are held,” said the PTI chief, adding that his party had massive support.