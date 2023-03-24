Imran Khan appears before LHC seeking protective bail in five cases

Former prime minister Imran Khan (L) sits inside the courtroom as a two-member special bench, hearing his plea to determine whether the bail is maintainable or not on March 24, 2023. — PTI

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan appeared before the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday seeking bail in five cases registered against him in the federal capital.



Khan — who was ousted in April last year via a no-confidence motion — arrived at the LHC in tight security as a two-member special bench, comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Anwaar Hussain heard the plea and determine whether the bail was maintainable or not.

Earlier, LHC Registrar’s Office had attached objections to the plea as the PTI chief had already obtained bail in the cases.

As the hearing began, Khan’s counsel told the judges that the PTI chief was seeking protective bail in order to go to Islamabad where several political cases have been registered against him.



At this, Justice Sheikh said that no such precedence can be pointed out when protective bail is granted again.

Khan’s lawyer argued that the legal team was also struggling to understand how to secure bail as so many cases have been registered against the disposed prime minister.

Justice Sheikh said that it would have been better if this petition would have been registered in Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Arguing for himself, Khan said that when he last went to Islamabad, all roads were blocked, mentioning that even today he came in secretly.

“In Islamabad, police used tear gas and baton-charged the people due to which we had to return,” the cricketer-turned-politician said, claiming that he "ran from there" in order to save his life.

Khan’s counsel told the court that they are only seeking a working day so that they can reach Islamabad; however, the government’s lawyer raised an objection to this.

After hearing the arguments, the two-member bench directed the office to fix Khan’s petition, adjourning the hearing till then.



This is a developing story and is being updated with more details...