Relief for Imran Khan again as Lahore ATC approves bail in three cases

Security personnel use bullet proof shields to protect former prime minister Imran Khan (C) as he arrives at the high court in Islamabad on March 27, 2023. — AFP

LAHORE: In yet another relief for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore accepted the former prime minister's bail plea in three cases related to vandalism, attack on police an Zille Shah murder.

These cases were registered against the PTI chief at the Race Course police station under anti-terror, aiding and abetting provisions.

At the previous hearing on March 25, the ATC had granted Khan bail in the three cases till today (April 4) in return for surety bonds of Rs100,000 in each case, while directing the former PM to be a part of the investigation and not be absent on any hearing date.

Instead of appearing in today's hearing, the PTI chief had initially filed a plea for exemption. The plea stated that Khan was present in the provincial capital but he couldn't appear due to security concerns.

However, the court directed Khan to appear by 11am or else it would make a decision on his interim bail plea as per law.

"Those who appear before the court will be given relief," the judge remarked. He said that the PTI chief hadn't even submitted the surety bonds against his bail granted on the previous hearing.

After the court's order, security at the ATC was increased with jammer vehicles available at the site.

Meanwhile, Khan's lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar also filed a plea for security arrangements at the court for the PTI chief's appearance. The plea submitted in an admin judge's court requested foolproof security to Khan as the premises of the court were unsafe.

Following the court's order, Khan appeared before the court in person amid strict security.

The former premier is facing over 140 cases under terrorism, murder, attempted murder and blasphemy registered against him during the last 11 months by the PMLN-led coalition government.



On March 25, the former prime minister wrote in his petition seeking interim bail that he wants to be involved in the investigation but there is a fear of arrest by the police.

