Pakistani teenager wins go-karting world championship

Enaam Ahmed. — provided by reporter

LONDON: Proudly waving the flag of Pakistan across the world in Formula racing circuit, Enaam Ahmed has become the first-ever Pakistani to win go-karting world championship, beating the records of Formula One drivers Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Not only that, Enaam Ahmed is also the British Formula 3 Champion, the first ever high-level Formula Championship winner in the history of Pakistan, beating the record of Ayrton Senna by winning 13 races in one season.

The 23-year-old is going places around the world with his winning streaks on the dangerous tracks, driving cars at an average 200 miles per hour – making sure that his car carries both British and Pakistani flags. Enaam is one of the brightest and most exciting young racing talents in motor sport. He has been winning championships and breaking records from the age of 14.

Enaam Ahmed is also the most successful Pakistani heritage racing driver ever in the history of motor sport because he is also known as the most successful British Formula 3 driver in history.

Enaam Ahmed was born to Pakistani parents in London 23 years ago. It was at the age of eight that he started taking interest in racing. His parents funded their son’s passion by sending him to local go-karting tracks for children but they had no idea that their son would become a European and world champion at the age of 14, by breaking the record of Lewis Hamilton who was 15 when he became the world champion.

When Enaam announced his decision for participating in car racing to his parents, they told him they will not be funding him anymore and he would need to learn to stand on his own feet to explore his opportunities or return to normal life and finish university degree.

Enaam Ahmed left the comfort of his home immediately to live in Japan, Spain, Italy, New Zealand and the United States to focus on professional driving. He has not looked back ever since.

In an interview with Geo and The News, the star racer explained about his achievements. He said: “I was 14 years old when I won five championships in one year. At the age of 17, I became the British Formula 3 Champion, the first time ever a Pakistani won a major Motorsport championship beating the record of Ayrton Senna.”

Naturally, Enaam Ahmed felt very proud when he beat Lewis Hamilton’s record at the age of 14 in go-karting which is the most competitive racing one can do at that age and beating Lewis Hamilton’s record was a huge achievement. There was a lot of pressure on him to win those competitions for himself so he could make his name but also to impress his parents and show them he made the right decision of leaving home at a very young age – when most of his childhood friends played around the nearby Hyde Park.

The most important factor for Enaam Ahmed has been to win these accomplishments as a Pakistani origin racer. He says with pride: “For me, it matters the most that I won these races at the world stage as a Pakistani and races at the world championship level and at the European Championship level as a Pakistani. Not just to do it but to win it, this makes me very proud and there is a long way to go.”

Narrating his tough journey, he said that the most difficult thing to do was to go out at the young age and get sponsors. “I always have to perform and to win in order to stay in the game. If you don’t perform there are no sponsors behind you to move forward,” he asserted.

The racing star says that driving Formula cars is a dangerous sport especially in the US because the average speed there is much higher. He explains: “The walls are very close and these are concrete walls. When you hit a concrete wall at 200 miles an hour, you could kill yourself. Racing in America means people get hurt or even killed. That’s dangerous but danger is what this sport is all about.”

Enaam Ahmed’s mother doesn’t watch any of his racing and has avoided watching his races, as she doesn’t want to see her son driving at such dangerous speeds.

“My father told me you are leaving school, you will have to find sponsors and your niche. I had no sponsors at the start but I won massive races, made and broke records and the sponsors came behind me,” said Enaam.

Talking about future plans, he said; “I want to finish this year’s season off and race in the Indianapolis 500 next year and be the first Pakistani to do so. Then I will set my target at getting into Formula 1.”