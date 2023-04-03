Burkina Faso expels two French journalists

OUAGADOUGOU: Burkina Faso has expelled correspondents from France´s Le Monde and Liberation dailies, the newspapers said on Sunday, the latest move by the junta ruling the west African country against French media.

The move is the latest deterioration in relations with former colonial power France since current military junta leader Ibrahim Traore seized power in September. Le Monde said it “condemns in the strongest terms” the “arbitrary decision” to expel its correspondent, Sophie Douce, and her colleague from Liberation, Agnes Faivre. Burkina Faso, which witnessed two coups last year, is battling a jihadist insurgency that spilled over in 2015 from neighbouring Mali, which is also run by the military.