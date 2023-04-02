Over 62,000 POs arrested in 70 days

LAHORE: The teams of Punjab police arrested more than 62,000 proclaimed offenders including 3,300 of A category and 21,332 criminals in various crimes in the province during the last 70 days.

Police teams arrested 965 dacoit gangs across the province and recovered more than Rs72 crore worth of stolen property. 118 stolen vehicles and 1,682 motorcycles were recovered from criminals in various incidents.

Similarly, 7,197 cases against drugs were registered across the province and 7,344 accused were arrested while more than 3,200 kg of drugs were recovered.

Dacoits and criminals fired 139 times on the police in response to which 61 dacoits and bandits were killed. In the above incidents, 80 dangerous robbers, bandits and anti-social elements were rushed to the hospital with injuries.

One policeman was martyred while 21 policemen were injured in such attacks by the miscreants. Police registered 26,989 FIRs, including 121 FIRs of dacoity, 10,289 FIRs of robbery and 16,579 FIRs of motor vehicle theft.