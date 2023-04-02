Wasa to lodge criminal cases against water thieves

LAHORE: Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has decided to lodge criminal cases against those involved in water theft through illegal connections.

In this regard, a meeting was held at Wasa head office under the chairmanship of Wasa Managing Director Ghafran Ahmed here on Saturday. The meeting also reviewed the weekly performance of all the towns.

MD Wasa directed all the officers to file criminal cases against those who were involved in water theft through illegal connections. The meeting was told that 581 connections were disconnected in March 2023.

The meeting also reviewed the revenue performance of Nishtar Town and it was told that Rs 127 million were recovered by Nishtar Town in February 2023.

MD Wasa was told that during the last one week, the agency received 2,000 complaints out of which 85 per cent were resolved and citizens expressed their satisfaction over timely redressal of their complaints.

MD Wasa Ghafran Ahmed said that Wasa Lahore desalinated 47km of sewers in one week. “99% of citizens expressed their satisfaction on the services of Wasa Operations Wing on Pakistan Citizen Portal,” he added.

He said grievance redressal has always been the top priority of Wasa Lahore. He issued orders to the officers of Operation Wing to accelerate the speed of desalting operations in their respective towns and instructed all town directors to complete their targets.

MD Wasa also put the agency on high alert in case further rains hit the city as predicted by the Met office. He also encouraged officers and staff for their excellent performance during the recent spell of rains in the city.