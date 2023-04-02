School spring break rescheduled

Islamabad: The Federal Directorate of Education has rescheduled the spring break for all public sector schools and colleges it regulates in the Islamabad Capital Territory.

According to a notification, all schools and colleges in Islamabad will remain closed from April 17 to 20 on account of the spring vacation.

The teachers and students have appreciated the development saying the new spring break comes ahead of the Eid holidays to their benefit. Dr. Rahima Rehman, the president of the Federal Government College Teachers Association, said after a demanding academic session, students and teachers needed time to relax.

"The new spring vacation schedule will provide teachers with a chance to connect with their near and dear ones on Eid in their native towns and maintain a healthy balance between work and home," he said.

She also said at the end of an academic session, a break provided teachers with time to reflect on their teaching practices and plan for the upcoming academic session so that they could review student progress, evaluate the effectiveness of teaching strategies and make adjustments to lesson plans and curriculum.