Sweltering heatwave: Islamabad’s primary schools observe early summer vacation

ISLAMABAD: As the severe heatwave has enveloped most parts of the country, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) on Tuesday announced that summer holidays in Islamabad’s primary schools would be observed from May 16.
The early summer break is aimed at providing relief to the students of primary classes (from Montessori to grade V) amid the sweltering heatwave.
“There shall be no classes for all students from Montessori-V w.e.f. May 16,” read the notification issued by the FDE.
In addition to this, the FDE also changed the timings for the board examination of grades V and VIII. As per the notification of the FDE, the examination of classes V and VIII will be held from 8am to 11 am.
“The timing for examination are revised with immediate effect and shall be observed as 8 am to 11 am for rest of the ongoing examination. These timings are applicable to both Centralized Examinations of classes V-VIII and all in house examinations for rest of the grades,” read the notification.
