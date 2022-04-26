 
Tuesday April 26, 2022
Eid 2022: Govt announces four-day holiday

According to a PM Office notification, the holidays will be observed from May 2 - 5

By Rana Ghulam Qadir
April 26, 2022
A representative image

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced a four-day holiday on account of Eid-ul-Fitr from May 2-5, Geo News reported Tuesday.