Commissioner orders crackdown against sellers of charity meat

LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed to launch a crackdown against the sellers of charity meat on Ravi Bridge, Old Ravi Bridge and Lahore Canal.

He issued these directions while chairing an important meeting at his office regarding bird collisions with passenger planes, operational flight issues and the ban on charity meat on Friday.

Commissioner Lahore said that under Section 144, feeding of charity meat to birds, use of laser light and pigeon hunting are already banned in the funnel areas. Special operations have been conducted in Samanabad, Data Ganj Bakhsh and Gulberg Town against charity meat sellers, he added.