NEPRA chairman reviews progress

LAHORE: A detailed presentation on Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Phase-III Up-gradation Project was given to NEPRA Chairman Engr Tauseef H Farooqui in the presence of NTDC Managing Director Engr Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan, at Wapda House, on Friday.

DMDs NTDC, GMs, CEs NTDC, professionals and representatives of NEPRA, Hitachi Energy, CMEC China, CPPA-G and the NPCC were also present during the presentation.