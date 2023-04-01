8 milkmen held for adulteration

PESHAWAR: District administration Peshawar arrested eight milkmen and sealed four shops for milk adulteration on Friday.
On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Shah Fahad, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Tania Shaheen along with the Veterinary Supervisor of Livestock Department analyzed the sample of milk from 18 shops on Warsak Road by the modern mobile milk testing laboratory.
The administration sealed four shops and arrested eight milkmen after proving adulteration of water in their product while more than 210 litres of adulterated and substandard milk was discarded.
LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed to launch a crackdown against the sellers of...
KARACHI: The Naval Special Operations Training Centre in Bin Qasim, Gharo, held a passing-out ceremony on Thursday...
PESHAWAR: A local leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz , Arbab Khizer Hayat, has asked the central leadership of the...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Friday set aside the life imprisonment of a man in transgender murder case as the...
LAHORE: A detailed presentation on Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition Phase-III Up-gradation Project was given...
KARACHI: A court has remanded a key suspect in the Golimar shooting incident into police custody for...