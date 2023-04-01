Challans of 40 cases submitted in courts

LAHORE:The monitoring teams of Investigation Wing Punjab Police have submitted challans to the courts after completing the investigation of 40 serious crime cases. These cases include dacoity murder, kidnapping for ransom, gang rape, rape of children and women, blind murder and other cases.

According to the details, the suspects involved in the gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in Bahawalnagar and throwing acid on the girl in Vehari, four dacoits who killed the security supervisor during a dacoity in DG Khan were arrested and challans were submitted to the courts. Likewise, in different districts, challans of eight cases of blind murder, five cases of dacoity-cum-rape and four cases of double murder, 11 cases of abuse, gang rape and seven cases of acid attack on women and one case of kidnapping while four cases of robbery and dacoity were submitted in the court.

Moreover, Punjab Police has signed MoUs with six public and private institutions for the protection and assistance of women victims of domestic violence, exploitation, rape and other gender-based crimes. The senior officers of Women Protection Authority, Social Welfare Department, social organisation Akhuwwat, Dastak Charitable Trust, Bali Memorial Trust, CBL and US Apparel signed the MoUs. Under the MoUs, Punjab Police and all institutions will work together to provide assistance, support and guidance to women in distress.

Speaking at the event, IG Punjab said that the cooperation of organisations active for women's rights is the need of the hour because police teams will provide legal assistance and protection to women while other organisations will play their role in social security.