Prince Harry, Meghan Markle prepare to explore new horizons

Despite the impending conclusion of their exclusive Netflix deal, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to embark on new TV projects with the streaming giant.

According to The Sun, the couple will sign a first-look agreement with Netflix, similar to the arrangement held by Barack and Michelle Obama's production company, Higher Ground.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's current deal, signed in 2020, is nearing its end, but insiders suggest that Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos remains a strong supporter of the couple.

"There are more TV projects coming soon with both the duke and duchess," a source revealed. This news comes as Meghan prepares to launch the second season of her Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, in September.

Despite speculation surrounding the show's performance, an insider noted that With Love, Meghan actually ranked in the top five percent of Netflix's content, outperforming popular lifestyle series like The Great British Baking Show and Queer Eye.

The show's success has likely contributed to the couple's continued collaboration with Netflix.

Meghan is also focused on growing her lifestyle brand, As Ever, which recently sold out its rosé wine and is set to launch a champagne range and holiday products.

"As a growing business, As Ever is continuing to explore growth opportunities that feel aligned with the brand's core values and quality standards," a source explained.

PIn a recent podcast appearance, Meghan revealed that she's pressing pause on her "Confessions of a Female Founder" podcast to focus on her business. This decision highlights her commitment to building her brand and exploring new opportunities.