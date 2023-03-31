Fazl backs PM after passage of SC bill

JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman called on Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister's House on March 30, 2023. APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday held a meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and discussed the political situation in the country.



During the meeting held here at the Prime Minister’s House, Maulana Fazlur Rehman congratulated the prime minister on the passage of the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill from Parliament. He assured the prime minister of the complete cooperation of the allies.