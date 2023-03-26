JUIF leader wants steps to check price-hike

MANSEHRA: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl leader Shahzada Gustasap Khan on Saturday said the federal government should bring stability to essential commodities’ prices, which have been soaring with every passing day.

“The government has miserably failed to check inflation which significantly reduced the purchasing power of people,” he told reporters.

Gustasap Khan, who also remained the provincial minister and opposition leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly, said that women were dying in long queues and stampedes to collect some kilograms of wheat flour being provided to them by the government.

“It is pity to experience that national wealth is plundered by the ruling elite in their respective government terms and the entire nation has been suffering the brunt of it,” he added.

Khan said that the federal government should launch such public welfare schemes which could bring poverty down.