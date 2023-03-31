Torghar dwellers assured solution to problems

MANSEHRA: Deputy Commissioner Torghar, Ziaur Rehman on Thursday assured tribesmen that their problems related to health, education and roads would be addressed shortly.
“I know that people of this erstwhile tribal belt are still deprived of civic services but I assure you all your issues raised here and others would be addressed soon,” he was speaking at a public forum organised by the district administration in Judbah, the district headquarters of Torghar.
The people from different areas and localities showed up in the forum and raised their issues in front of the deputy commissioner.The DC said that the distribution of free wheat flour was also well underway across the district. “The execution of the development projects is also underway,” Rehman said.
