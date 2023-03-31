Case registered against Hassan Niazi

PESHAWAR: A case was registered against Hassan Khan Niazi, a leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the nephew of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Nowshera district, reports said.
Reports said the cops of the Nowshera Cantt Police Station lodged a case against Hassan Niazi on the complaint of a local Shabiruddin for inciting violence and talking against state institutions. On March 18, the Quetta Airport Police Station had filed a case against Niazi on charges of inciting violence and interfering with police affairs.
