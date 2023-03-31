Experts from Punjab examine ailing elephant

A team of the Punjab University of Animal Sciences visited the Karachi Zoo on Wednesday to collect the blood and fecal samples of Noor Jehan, an ailing female elephant at the zoo, and dispatch them for further analysis, said Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) in a press statement issued on Thursday.

KMC Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rahman said that the team of experts was in constant contact with international organisation Four Paws regarding the animal’s health. He added that doctors of Four Paws had asked the zoo authorities to continue using the prescribed medicines for the elephant until their arrival in Karachi.

He said this while presiding over a meeting on the treatment of the elephant at his office on Thursday. Karachi Zoo Director Khalid Hashmi and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The KMC administrator said full attention should be given for the treatment and care of Noor Jehan and the advice of medical experts fully implemented. Dr Rahman was also briefed in the meeting about the history of elephants being kept at the Karachi Zoo and Safari Park. The meeting was told that a team of Four Paws experts visited Karachi in November 2021 to examine the health of the four female elephants.