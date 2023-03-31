FixIt founder, two others acquitted of throwing trash at CM House

A court acquitted on Thursday FixIt founder and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Alamgir Khan and two others in a four-year-old case pertaining to throwing sewage at the main entrance of the Sindh Chief Minister’s House in Karachi.

The lawmaker, along with FixIt campaigners, was booked by the Civil Lines police for throwing trash and buckets full of sewerage water at the CM House’s gate in February 2019. The Judicial Magistrate-XIII (South) exonerated Khan, Sadaqat and Saifullah from all the charges over lack of evidence.

An FIR was lodged under sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health), 290 (punishment for public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Civil Lines police station.

According to the content of the FIR, Khan along with members of FixIt arrived at the CM House with a motorcycle rickshaw loaded with garbage and buckets of sewerage water, which they threw at the main entrance. They not only violated Section 144 imposed in the Red Zone but their actions also caused inconvenience to pedestrians and motorists.