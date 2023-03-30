Policy Board dissolution challenged

PESHAWAR: Members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Medical Teaching Institution Policy Board have moved the PHC against the board dissolution by the caretaker govt.

In the writ petition, the board members pleaded that “the decision of the interim cabinet goes against the spirit of Constitution and S.230 Election Act, as well as clear judgments of SC, reported as 2013 SCMR 1205, 2017 PLC 1, 2021 PLC CS 519”.

“The honourable PHC is also requested through the petition to issue directions to the provincial caretaker cabinet to act within the ambit of Section 230 of the Elections Act and the Judgments of SC on the subject matter,” the Policy Board members prayed in the writ petition.